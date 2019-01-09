HALEDON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A family in New Jersey is hoping to turn the sudden death of their son into life for many others.

Caleb Van De Voort suffered a fatal asthma attack over the weekend, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

He was declared brain dead on Monday at 8 years old.

His father Justin Van De Voort says his laugh was infectious.

“He started laughing and you just couldn’t help but laugh,” he said. “He had a smile that could light up a stadium.”

Caleb was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. His family has chosen to donate his organs which could help save up to eight people.

Justin says he knows his son is happy with the decision. Three years ago, Caleb’s grandfather – who he called “Pop Pop” – needed a kidney transplant. Caleb overheard the family talking about it.

“He comes running in and he goes, ‘Would you think Pop Pop would accept my kidneys if he won’t take your kidneys?’” said Justin. “I said, ‘Buddy, do you even know what that means?’ He goes ‘No, but I want to do it.'”

Caleb had a really big heart. He was a second grader at Haledon Public School and his teachers and classmates signed a special flag for him from the Sharing Network, which saves lives through organ and tissue donation.

Everyone knew he loved Spider-Man.

“An amazing imagination, running around doing ‘thwip, thwip, thwip,’ doing the ‘thwips’ of Spider-Man.’”

Caleb will be buried with the things he loved, including his favorite Spider-Man sweatshirt and a sword from his favorite video game.

“In true King Arthur style, he’s going to be resting in his casket you know holding it,” said Justin. “You know I know he’d want that. If he were there, he’d think that was the coolest thing.”

Justin is calling his son’s organs his super powers and says Caleb would love knowing those powers will be saving lives.

How To Help The Family

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Caleb Vandevoort toward of a goal of $20,000. For more information, click here.

Register For Donations

Looking to help pass along the give of life? Register your intentions via these websites:

For other states, see OrganDonor.gov or the Donate Life Registry.

Donation and Transplantation Organizations

OrganDonor.gov, the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation website, lists dozens of links to get more information about specific types of medical donations.

Organs

Tissues

Blood Donation

Related Health Organizations