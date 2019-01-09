PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was tension in the streets of Paterson Tuesday night as protesters demanded answers following the death of a man who came to police headquarters seeking help.

Protesters want Gov. Phil Murphy and state’s attorney general to investigate.

A Facebook video by Jameek Lowery, 27, shows him at police headquarters early Saturday morning, sweaty and apparently foaming at the mouth. He was yelling for water.

Officers on duty called an ambulance, but reportedly did not offer Lowery any further assistance.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on Monday.

The three officers seen in the video have been placed on leave pending an investigation by the Passaic County prosecutor.

The prosecutor’s office said that an initial investigation suggests that Lowery is believed to have called 911 and said he had taken ecstasy and was paranoid. He was then taken by EMS to a local hospital, but left the hospital after becoming “erratic,” Passasic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said. Later, Lowery went to police headquarters and “appeared agitated,” and he was again taken to the hospital, Valdes said. The trip from police headquarters was brief, and by the time he arrived at the hospital, he was unresponsive, Valdes said. There were no signs of acute trauma when he arrived, Valdes said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“I completely support a full investigation into Saturday evening’s events. In the meantime, I have expressed my condolences to the family of Mr. Lowery, who are suffering during this difficult time,” said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.