NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — After a whirlwind Wednesday afternoon filled with rumor and hearsay, it appears as if the Jets have finally found their man.

In a move that’s coming to the surprise of many, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says Gang Green is hiring former Dolphins skipper Adam Gase as their new head coach.

Rapoport notes the Jets were looking for someone to come in and elevate second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, and Gase’s offensive prowess is league-renown.

Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains is expected to follow Gase to New York as his second-in-command barring any contractual snags, Rapoport reported.

Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami, including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired Monday. The 40-year-old coach worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013 and drawing rave reviews from Peyton Manning.

Gase followed coach John Fox to Chicago in 2015 to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach the following season.

The Jets also met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, former Detroit and Indianapolis coach Jim Caldwell, Dallas defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Todd Monken, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)