KEYPORT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A serious accident in Monmouth County on Tuesday left a grandmother severely injured and her two grandchildren in critical condition.

Somaillan Slack was inside her Keyport home watching television a little after 3 p.m. when she heard a loud bang outside. She thought someone ran over her trash cans, but it was much worse.

“I looked outside and I saw the older woman laying down in the street and then the little boy laying down in the grass and I saw the skid marks over there,” Slack told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Wednesday.

You can see tire tracks where a black car jumped the curb and continued to drive out of control until it hit a telephone pole next to the Verizon building. An evidence marker sat next to a crushed baby stroller.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said the female driver of the black car, Kathy Ascolese, hit three pedestrians on the sidewalk — 59-year-old Debbie Triano and her two grandchildren.

Neighbors off Main Street said they dropped everything and ran to help.

“I just ran over to the little boy to make sure he was OK, to see if he was breathing or anything, and he was. He was breathing. He wasn’t really talking or responsive or anything, though,” Slack said.

Other residents said they are praying for the victims.

“We are really concerned. Everybody. And the town is concerned. You walk here all the time and think you are safe. We’re just looking at damage for the first time,” Anne DiBiase said.

“We walk here every day, me and the dog. It could have been us. It’s pretty scary,” Bill Stigler added.

The 22-year-old driver and a minor in her car were also brought to the hospital. Police are still investigating what caused her to run off the road at a high speed.

As they complete their investigation, detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to please come forward.