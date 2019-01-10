CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Local TV, New Jersey

ABERDEEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials are investigating a fire that ripped through a home in Monmouth County Thursday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

Flames broke out in a home on Highfield Avenue in Aberdeen before spreading to the two homes next door.

Officials say the strong winds as well as a leaking propane tank made battling the blaze more challenging.

“The smoke and the wind was just billowing, and the other two houses were catching,” witness Christina Brisebois said.

A homeowner was rushed to the hospital. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials say a dog was also rescued from the fire, which remains under investigation.

