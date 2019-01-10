NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects behind a series of commercial burglaries in Brooklyn.

The men have broken into at least seven businesses since Dec. 8, police say.

Surveillance video from the first incident shows the suspects inside Everyday Grocery in Sheepshead Bay. One man can be seen using a broom to try to cover the security camera.

Just over a week later, police say the suspects broke into a Chinese food restaurant, which is permanently closed, and JM Beauty Spa, both in Bensonhurst.

Later that week, they allegedly burglarized the Pescada restaurant in Midwood. On Dec. 28, police say they forced their way into another nearby business, Choice French Cleaners.

The latest break-in happened on New Year’s Eve at Sneaker Corner, also in Midwood.

Police say the men stole money, credit cards, surveillance equipment, cigarettes, lottery tickets and clothing.

All of the burglaries happened in the early morning hours when the businesses were closed.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.