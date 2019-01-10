NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are so many scams to be wary of, but one of the most common is the tech support scam.

It often starts with a simple pop-up message or phone call. Someone says they’re from a big, well-known company, like Microsoft or Apple, you have a problem with your computer, and they’re willing to help you fix it.

The Federal Trade Commission says they then tell you to download software so they can gain remote access to your computer. That will allow them to delete the dangerous program.

A recent Microsoft study found one in five people fall for it.

Once the phony tech has access, they look for sensitive data, like usernames and passwords. They may also ask for credit card information so they can bill you for phony services or services you could get for free, or try ty sell you software that’s worthless.

How do you avoid becoming a victim?

Simple: hang up. Never agree to remote access for someone who reaches out to you.

If you do fall victim, scan your computer for malware and get rid of it as quickly as you can.

