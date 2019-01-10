NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A map showing each state’s favorite condiment may surprise you.

Hold the ketchup – Frank’s RedHot original hot sauce is No. 1 nationwide. Other top picks are Hidden Valley Ranch dressing and Sriracha chili sauce.

Influenster, an online consumer product review platform, reportedly sorted through 50,000 reviews to make the map.

Locally, Nutella hazelnut spread took the title in New York and Connecticut. Bertolli Vodka Sauce reigned supreme in New Jersey.

