CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A map showing each state’s favorite condiment may surprise you.

Hold the ketchup – Frank’s RedHot original hot sauce is No. 1 nationwide. Other top picks are Hidden Valley Ranch dressing and Sriracha chili sauce.

Influenster, an online consumer product review platform, reportedly sorted through 50,000 reviews to make the map.

Locally, Nutella hazelnut spread took the title in New York and Connecticut. Bertolli Vodka Sauce reigned supreme in New Jersey.

What’s your favorite condiment? Let us know by taking our poll above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s