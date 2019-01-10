NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new grocery store is looking to make a positive impact on the environment.

It’s getting rid of all packaging.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge visited it on Thursday to learn how it work.

The concept at Precycle in Bushwick is simple — zero waste, package free.

“Well, it’s not a new concept,” owner Katerina Bogatireva said. “It’s a bulk food store and farmer’s market in one. Basically, it is designed to help customers to reduce their household waste associated with food packaging.”

Customers are asked to bring their own containers or buy a jar in the store and fill up with an assortment of grains, beans, flours, pasta, dried fruit or nuts, and you pay for only the amounts you take, Duddridge reported.

You can even get liquid soap, oils or honey, but the store’s owner is still working on adding things like coconut oil, which are a little more difficult to sell in bulk.

Bogatireva is also working with wholesalers, encouraging them to reduce their packaging.