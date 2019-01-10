NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the midst of the ongoing partial government shutdown, now tied for the United States’ longest, we’re seeing acts of kindness emerge for furloughed federal workers.

@donlemon So while my sis was doing her TSA managerial duties today in T5 at JFK airport w/o pay😒 10yr old Oona❤️ from Brooklyn, NY presented these letters to TSA workers expressing her gratitude while traveling. Donuts & coffee were purchased with the money that was given. pic.twitter.com/gVcaGYh9vI — MiiMii (@Prettypettyb3) January 10, 2019

The sister of a Transportation Security Administration worker posted a letter from a 10-year-old Brooklyn girl to social media which thanked TSA employees for continuing to work without pay.

The little helper even bought them doughnuts and coffee with coins from her parents.

Southwest Airlines workers also showed their appreciation at Bradley Airport in Connecticut, where they treated TSA workers to chili dogs and cake.

If it stretches into Saturday, the shutdown will become the longest in United States history.