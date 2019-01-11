Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Bundle up! Its a frigid start out there. Actual temps are in the teens and 20s, but couple in that brisk NW wind… and it feels like the single digits! Even some sub-zero wind chills out there far N&W.

Despite plenty of sun, we won’t make much progress today. Temps struggle to reach the freezing mark and it’ll feel more like the teens this afternoon.

Winds will be subsiding through the day, so even though we’re likely a tad colder tonight… wind chills won’t be AS harsh. But hey, teens are cold with or without a wind chill!

As for the weekend snow chance, strong high pressure to the north is really winning out. So it’s good news if you were rooting against snow. It’ll still be out there late Saturday into Sunday morning, but primarily south of the city. We’ll say a coating to an inch for NYC, with 1-3″ far south into Ocean County. As of now, numbers are looking to be on the lower side of that range. North of NYC, you may not see a flake!

Either way, it’s Friday! Have a great weekend!