BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Bedford are looking for a suspicious trespasser caught on video creeping up to a bedroom window.

Bedford Police want your help identifying a young man spotted approaching the home on Cliffside Lane.

When the man notices a security camera outside the home, he looks right into it, turns around and runs away.

It happened Wednesday night at 8:20 p.m.

Police believe he may have taken the ladder from another nearby home.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties with glasses, a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Police at (914)-241-3111.