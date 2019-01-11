NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The bitter cold is being blamed for a water main break in New Rochelle.

With an overnight low of just 19 degrees – nine degrees colder than the average for this week in January – the water main near Hudson Park broke open and caused a chain reaction of inconvenience in its wake.

It sent water into a nearby parking lot and quickly turned to a sheet of ice.

DPW crews spread salt on Pelham Road to help drivers.

A handful of homes lost water service; many more woke up to nasty brown liquid coming out of the tap instead.

Local resident Steve Chase told CBS2’s Tony Aiello he decided to get dressed at the office.

“Oh my gosh, the brown water, I wondered if it was rose gold or we were in Flint!”