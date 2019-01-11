CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Rochelle, New York, Tony Aiello, Water Main Break

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The bitter cold is being blamed for a water main break in New Rochelle.

With an overnight low of just 19 degrees – nine degrees colder than the average for this week in January – the water main near Hudson Park broke open and caused a chain reaction of inconvenience in its wake.

It sent water into a nearby parking lot and quickly turned to a sheet of ice.

0111icypark Bitter Cold Causes Icy Nightmare After New Rochelle Water Main Break

Parking lot covered in ice after a New Rochelle water main break. (Credit: CBS2)

DPW crews spread salt on Pelham Road to help drivers.

A handful of homes lost water service; many more woke up to nasty brown liquid coming out of the tap instead.

0111brown Bitter Cold Causes Icy Nightmare After New Rochelle Water Main Break

Brown water coming out of local taps after a New Rochelle water main break. (Credit: CBS2)

Local resident Steve Chase told CBS2’s Tony Aiello he decided to get dressed at the office.

“Oh my gosh, the brown water, I wondered if it was rose gold or we were in Flint!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s