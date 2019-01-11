NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One Long Island village hopes to ease parking at its Long Island Rail Road station by offering a rush-hour shuttle service.

Great Neck is rolling out a rush-hour shuttle, called Buzz.

Commuters can go online and reserve rides in the 14-seat vehicles.

The service begins Monday and runs through March 8. It’s free for the first month if you sign up by 9 p.m. Friday.

The pilot program will only serve a limited number of neighborhoods.

