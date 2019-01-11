CBSN New YorkWatch Now
GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man accused of shooting a suspected burglar is due in court Friday.

Omar Smadiya, 37, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Police said he confronted 19-year-old Christopher Manon-Velez outside his vehicle early Tuesday morning and shot him in the back.

Manon-Velez had allegedly broken into several vehicles in the neighborhood.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. He also faces a burglary charge.

