JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City was evacuated Friday evening after authorities say two people were shot.

Police initially responded to the busy shopping center around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a fight in the food court, which soon escalated to reports of shots fired between people involved in the fight.

When they arrived, they discovered one person shot in the arm and foot near the mall’s food court.

The mall was evacuated as additional first responders arrived at the scene.

A short time later, police say an additional victim arrived at Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to their abdomen.

Bus service to/from Newport Center Mall in Jersey City has been temporary stopped due to local police activity. All buses service will terminate/originate on Washington St. Additional bus information will be forthcoming. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 11, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any suspects in custody.

NJ TRANSIT bus service to and from the mall was suspended in response to the police presence.

