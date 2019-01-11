NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to multiple reports, the Yankees have reached a two-year agreement with former Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. The move is already sparking speculation that New York is bowing out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes.

LeMahieu will reportedly make $24 million over the next two seasons in the Bronx. The 30-year-old has spent the last seven years in Colorado, posting a .298 career average and winning the 2016 batting title.

The deal has yet to be announced publicly by the team.

Source confirms: Free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu heading to #Yankees on two-year deal. Believed to be in $24M range. First reported: @JackCurryYES. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2019

LeMahieu is widely regarded as one of the best defenders at second base; winning the NL Gold Glove at the position three times including the last two years.

Despite the seemingly obvious fit at second that would move star rookie Gleyber Torres to shortstop, Jack Curry of the YES Network reports that New York’s plan is to have LeMahieu serve as a utility infielder.

The Yankees plan to use LeMahieu as a versatile player around the infield. They will use him at second base, first base and third base. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 11, 2019

The 30-year-old joins his former teammate and double-play partner, Troy Tulowitzki, in the Bronx as the Yankees continue to stockpile infielders with Didi Gregorius recovering from elbow surgery.

New York brought in Tulowitzki with the understanding that if he’s healthy he’ll be playing shortstop. Friday’s move now raises even more confusion over Miguel Andujar’s status on the Yankees’ roster. The breakout slugger has been heavily criticized for his defense at third base, even though his steady offense was one of the biggest bright spots of the 2018 season.

With Greg Bird and Luke Voit still on the roster at first base, the LeMahieu signing may make Andujar an immensely population trade chip again.

LeMahieu’s imminent arrival in the Bronx may also be signaling the end of franchise’s negotiations with top free agent Manny Machado. The 26-year-old – who is reportedly seeking over $300 million – has reportedly received offers from the White Sox and Phillies. The Yankees have not publicly made Machado an offer – and with LeMahieu, Andujar, Torres, and Tulowitzki now – they may never get to that point.