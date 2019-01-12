By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another cold day across the area, as many folks struggled to get into the 30s this afternoon! Expect clouds to thicken tonight ahead of a tremendous storm that will for the most part slide south of us. There will be a few flurries well north of the City, and perhaps very minor accumulations over central and southern parts of NJ…but not much elsewhere.

Tomorrow will see those early morning flakes giving way to some afternoon breaks of sunshine…but it’ll stay cold! Expect high temps tomorrow afternoon only around the freezing mark around NYC.

Monday will be a cold & bright start to the work week as high pressure remains in control, bringing in cold winds from the north making our temps in the mid 30s feel much colder…bundle up!