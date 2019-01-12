CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re like many people and made your New Year’s resolution to lose weight, it can be tough going right now.

Dr. Dina Rose sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Janelle Burrell to share some tips on how to tackle healthy eating in 2019.

Rose said start with small changes and explain why, especially for kids, for people wanting to make a change.

0112rose Healthy Eating Habits To Keep Your New Years Resolution

Dr. Dina Rose (Credit: CBS2)

When adding fruits and vegetables, proportion and variety are the keys. Rose breaks down her tips into three easy steps.

  • Proportion: eating healthier foods more frequently than less healthy foods.
  • Variety: eating different foods from meal-to-meal and day-to-day.
  • Moderation: eating when you’re hungry, stopping when you’re full and not eating because you’re bored, sad, or lonely.
