NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Manhattan are searching for teenage girl with autism they say disappeared Saturday afternoon.

13-year-old Alexandra “Lexi” Zablan was with her parents at a Whole Foods Store near Union Square when she went missing.

Lexi was last seen wearing pink gloves, a pink Northface jacket, and dark blue leggings.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

