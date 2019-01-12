NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the partial government shutdown dragged into its 22nd day – the longest in U.S. history – the TSA is sending its employees some much needed cash to get by on.

According to a statement from TSA Administrator David Pekoske, the agency which is mostly known for overseeing airport screenings at the nation’s airport will be sending $500 to their workers affected by the government stalemate.

Utilizing “unique authorities provided TSA in law,” Pekoske announced that the TSA will send the one-time payment out as a performance bonus for the holiday season.

In addition to this, I have approved awards of $500 for each uniformed screening officer, in recognition of their hard work during yet another busy holiday travel season, maintaining the highest of security standards during an extraordinary period. — David P. Pekoske (@TSA_Pekoske) January 12, 2019

The $500 award will reportedly appear in the screener’s accounts in the next few days.

TSA screeners, along with national park workers and other government employees, have had their pay frozen while the White House and Congress continue to battle over how to fund construction of a wall along America’s southern border.