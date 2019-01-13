NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fast-moving fire in a Queens apartment building overnight has left one person dead and several others injured.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Anna Latek. Authorities say she died from smoke inhalation in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the Austin Towers just before midnight Saturday night. Officials told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas that the fire started in the victim’s apartment on the fifth floor.

The heavy smoke spread quickly and overcame three other residents who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They are currently listed in stable condition.

A crowd gathered outside as residents evacuated and first responders tended to the victims.

“When I walked up I saw smoke coming from the fifth floor… heavy thick smoke. The firefighters were breaking windows to vent out the smoke. People were in their windows,” a Rego Park resident named Patrick said.

The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation. It’s the second deadly blaze in the five boroughs in as many days. An elderly couple was killed in their Midtown apartment Saturday morning. That fire is also still under investigation.