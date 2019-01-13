CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s John Marshall and Cindy Hsu introduce Fatima and Ella.

Fatima is a petite 10-year-old Maltese who is wee-wee pad trained. Fatima loves attention and to be cuddled. At just four pounds, she loves to go wherever you go!

10-year-old Maltese, Fatima. (Credit: CBS2)

Ella is a very sweet and funny 11-year-old Pomeranian who loves belly rubs and being brushed. Ella enjoys eating, and at nine pounds, she is still a little bit overweight. She is on a diet and walking more now and has already lost weight.

11-year-old Pomeranian, Ella. (Credit: CBS2)

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update. Ten-year-old Pomeranian Bella was adopted by Diane and Patrick.

They were thrilled to start the new year with her. The couple says Bella loves lounging on the sofa and looking out the window of her new home in Queens.

Bella in her new home. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

