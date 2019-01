NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA will be observing a “no pants, no problem” policy on the subway Sunday.

Subway riders are taking part in the 18th annual “No Pants Subway Ride” at 3 p.m.

Participants will be riding the subways dressed in normal winter clothes, but without pants and trying to keep a straight face.

The event, organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, started back in 2002.

