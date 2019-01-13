NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As rumors continue to swirl around Kirsten Gillibrand and a possible 2020 presidential run, the New York senator spent Sunday advocating for new laws to protect mothers during childbirth.

The Democrat held a press conference to push for the Modernizing Obstetric Medicine Standards (MOMS) Act. The new legislation would attempt to prevent women from suffering from medical complications before, during, and after pregnancy.

WEB EXTRA – Watch Sen. Gillibrand’s Entire Press Conference On The MOMS Act Here:

According to the senator, New York State is suffering from a 60-percent increase in maternal mortality over the last 10 years.

The numbers also show that women of color are far more at risk for childbirth complications. “Black women are estimated to be up to 12 times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than white women,” according to a release from Gillibrand’s office.