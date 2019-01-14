CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Sunshine dominates this afternoon, but it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the 30s with feels like temps stuck in the 20s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 6 1/14 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be mainly clear tonight with lighter winds, but even so, expect it to only feel like the low 20s and teens around the area.

nu tu tri state travel 2 1/14 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with temps running slightly warmer. Highs will be right around normal in the upper 30s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app 5 1/14 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

