Sunshine dominates this afternoon, but it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the 30s with feels like temps stuck in the 20s.

It will be mainly clear tonight with lighter winds, but even so, expect it to only feel like the low 20s and teens around the area.

Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with temps running slightly warmer. Highs will be right around normal in the upper 30s.

As for Wednesday, expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.