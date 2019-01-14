CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Morning! Its another cold start with low 20s in the city and teens in the suburbs. Winds are fairly light, but still making for wind chills in the single digits and teens.

A bright and brisk day ahead with blue skies and temps in the mid 30s. Much of the same for Tuesday as we bump temps into the upper 30s, right where we should be for mid-January.

Looking ahead, our next chance of any precip looks to be late Thursday into Friday morning. We’ll also be watching another potential system for next weekend. Plenty of time to iron out the details as things become clearer.

Bundle up and have a great week!

