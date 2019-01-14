NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A carbon monoxide leak left one person dead over the weekend in the Bronx.

Crews were called Saturday night to a two-story home on Walton Avenue in the Fordham section.

Three people were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK. Two others were treated at the scene.

The Department of Buildings reportedly found hazardous conditions with the boiler and piping.

A man who lives on the first floor said his carbon monoxide detector was not working.

“I am upset with the management and the owner and all that, so we’re just waiting for this whole thing to unfold and then see exactly what’s going to happen, because apparently upstairs and downstairs were evacuated and somehow someway we’re OK,” he said.

CBS2 tried to reach out to the landlord Sunday but has not heard back.