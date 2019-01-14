NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A manhole fire left more than 100 customers without power overnight in Brooklyn.

Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to Grand Avenue between Park and Myrtle avenues in Clinton Hill.

The FDNY said there were two active fires.

No one was injured, but some residents lost power.

Con Edison posted on its website saying power should be restored by 6 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.