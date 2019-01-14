NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – A musician is on a journey across the entire United States, playing music for people in need.

Nearly four years ago doctors found a benign tumor in his spine of 41-year-old Ryan Brolliar. They were able to safely remove it, but he says it changed his life, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

Instead of getting paid to sing, he now volunteers his time and talent across the country, singing to people who are near the end of their life and trying to bring some last minute joy. He calls this tour “Music Is Medicine.”

A GoFundMe page is allowing him to stop at 50 hospitals or senior care facilities in all 50 states. He is using a converted ambulance that he calls a “Jambulence” to get around.

An organization is even shipping his vehicle to Hawaii as his last stop

The full tour is estimated to take at least five months, with his next stop in Delaware.