NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTV returns to the Tri-State Area with its latest reality TV show, “Made in Staten Island,” debuting Monday night.

“They grew up surrounded by the mob, but now a group of young adults wants to navigate their own paths in life,” a trailer for the show reads.

Karen Gravano, star of “Mob Wives” and daughter of Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, is an executive producer, and her 19-year-old daughter, Karina Seabook will be a main character.

But not everyone is on board. The show is facing some push-back online.

“Anyone who has spent any time on Staten Island knows MTV is peddling stereotypes in a shameless ratings grab,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted last week.

“This can’t be serious. This is embarrassing. I don’t even know what to say,” tweeted City Councilman Joseph Borelli.

A petition is also circulating to cancel the show or remove Staten Island from its title.

“The portrayal of Staten Island as a cesspool of gangsters, meatheads and low lives appears to be main and focus of MTV show development in recent years,” the petition reads. “The launch of this new show ‘Made in Staten Island’ is just another iteration of the aforementioned. It is built on the premise that kids from Staten Island all grow up surrounded by the mafia in their lives; this is far from the truth.”

This isn’t the network’s first reality show depicting life in our area. “Jersey Shore” debuted in 2009 and aired for six season, followed by “Mob Wives” in 2011.