By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Skies are mostly clear through today and tonight. Temps are stuck in the upper 30s with a light W/NW breeze.

It’s plenty cold to start off today with lots of temperature readings in the 20s, even some teens in the Hudson Valley and NW New Jersey. Today’s high: 36-40° with sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday daytime are just fine, but by Thursday evening, light snow arrives and can make for some slippery roads come. Friday mornings commute, north of NYC. Have a great day, bundle up!

