by Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s still rather chilly this afternoon, but we should surpass yesterday’s high by nearly 5°. Outside of that, expect calmer winds and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight’s sky will remain mostly clear, but it will be a bit brisk out there. Expect temps to fall into the 20s once again.

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny day with temps running a few degrees warmer again. We’ll aim for around 40°, which puts us just above what’s normal for this time of the year.

Thursday looks to be about 10° colder with a chance of snow into the evening. Expect highs to be in the low 30s or so.