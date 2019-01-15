CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hammer Attack, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A hammer-wielding suspect in Brooklyn is in custody after an alleged surprise attack on three people in a Sheepshead Bay buffet Tuesday night.

Authorities tell CBS2 that a 34-year-old man entered the eatery on Emmons Avenue just after 5 p.m. and attacked three men with his weapon.

Two of the men are said to be in critical condition.

The attacker was caught by police nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered the hammer used in the assault.

Currently, investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and the suspect is not homeless. Police are continuing to question the 34-year-old to determine a motive.

Comments
  1. Peter Schwarz says:
    January 15, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Stop, Hammertime.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s