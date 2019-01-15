Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A hammer-wielding suspect in Brooklyn is in custody after an alleged surprise attack on three people in a Sheepshead Bay buffet Tuesday night.
Authorities tell CBS2 that a 34-year-old man entered the eatery on Emmons Avenue just after 5 p.m. and attacked three men with his weapon.
Two of the men are said to be in critical condition.
The attacker was caught by police nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered the hammer used in the assault.
Currently, investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and the suspect is not homeless. Police are continuing to question the 34-year-old to determine a motive.
Stop, Hammertime.