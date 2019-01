NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly clipping several cars while fleeing police in Manhattan.

It started just before 1 p.m. at Bergdorf Goodmans on 57th And Fifth. The man was suspected of shoplifting.

After he left the store when he was approached by police.

The suspect ran off and got into his car. As he drove off to get away, he struck three parked cars.

Police caught up with him on Randall’s Island, where he was arrested.

There were no reports of injuries.