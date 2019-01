CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A star is born in New Jersey.

Rachel Zegler, 17, of Clifton, has landed the leading role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s reboot of “West Side Story.”

More than 30,000 people around the world auditioned for the role.

Zegler, who’s still in high school, already has a following on YouTube.

Now, she’s headed to Hollywood for her big screen debut.