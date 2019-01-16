NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down a 2-year-old girl with autism who they say was taken by her father Tuesday in the Bronx.

Police said her father, 21-year-old Christian Benitez, got into a dispute with her grandmother, who has custody of the child, and took off with the girl.

They were last seen around 7:20 p.m. on Gleason Avenue.

Police said Benitez is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with the child.

Seniya Benitez is 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored coat and multi-colored pants.

Her father is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He was seen wearing a dark colored coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.