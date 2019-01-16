NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A random hammer attack inside a Brooklyn restaurant left one man dead and two others critically hurt.

Exclusive video shows panicked customers and workers running from the Seaport Buffet around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Sources told CBS2 the 34-year-old suspect burst inside during the dinner rush and started attacking employees with a hammer, first striking a worker near the door, then another by the back of the restaurant, and then another in the kitchen.

“I saw the Chinese guy, waiter, he was walking by this all bleeding. He hold his head, his two hands, and he fell by the door,” said a customer who did not want to be named.

Some of the frightened customers ran to Samantha Randazzo’s nearby restaurant.

“He was just screaming crazy words, like ‘I’m killing everybody, this world is hell’ and everything. He was just screaming crazy things,” she said. “Then we heard the guy say, ‘lock all the doors, a guy is killing people.’”

When it was over, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, a chef at the restaurant, was dead. The 60-year-old male owner and 50-year-old male manager were both seriously injured.

“It’s very freaking scary,” said employee Elena Randazzo.

Surveillance video shows police chasing after the suspect, who is now in custody. He is being questioned and will likely undergo a psychiatric evaluation. So far, no charges have been filed.