NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn father was shot to death while defending his daughter over the weekend in Crown Heights.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Philip Scarlett was at his girlfriend’s apartment in the Kingsborough Houses, waiting for his daughter to arrive.

Police said he noticed a disturbance between his daughter and two men in the hallway and went to help. A struggle ensued, and Scarlett was shot.

He was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released photos of two men identified as “persons of interest” in the case.

The first is described as a black man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, last seen wearing a gray knit cap, black coat, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second is a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, last seen wearing a gray hooded coat, black hooded sweater, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information about this case should to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also call (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.