NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn father was shot to death while defending his daughter over the weekend in Crown Heights.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Philip Scarlett was at his girlfriend’s apartment in the Kingsborough Houses, waiting for his daughter to arrive.

Police said he noticed a disturbance between his daughter and two men in the hallway and went to help. A struggle ensued, and Scarlett was shot.

He was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police released photos of two men identified as “persons of interest” in the case.

The first is described as a black man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, last seen wearing a gray knit cap, black coat, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second is a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, last seen wearing a gray hooded coat, black hooded sweater, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information about this case should to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also call (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.

