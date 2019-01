NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who randomly punched a Jewish man this week in Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old victim was walking with a friend around 8 a.m. on Kingston Avenue near Union Street in Crown Heights.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to him and punch him in the chest.

Investigators said this appears to be an unprovoked attack. It has not been deemed a hate crime.