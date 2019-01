NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly nine years after his disappearance, the NYPD is using age progression software to help find a missing child.

Patrick Alford was seven when he was last seen in the hallway of his foster mother’s Brooklyn apartment building in January of 2010.

He’d currently be 16-years-old, and investigators believe he may still be in or near Brooklyn.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask that you give them a call.