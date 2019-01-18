Clouds will give way to some breaks of sun this afternoon. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly warmer than yesterday with a high near 40°.

Tonight will be considerably quiet with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overhead. It will be on the chilly side, too, with temps falling to around 30°.

Tomorrow will become cloudy with snow developing late in the afternoon and evening. After a light snow accumulation, we’re expecting a period of sleet and freezing rain overnight, likely changing to a plain rain into the early morning hours on Sunday. As colder air gets wrapped into the storm, we may see rain change back to frozen precipitation before exiting into the afternoon.

When all is said and done, we’re expecting about 2-4″ in the city with the biggest snowfall amounts well to our north and west. Expect the remainder of the day Sunday to be rather frigid with gusty winds and feels like temps in the teens.