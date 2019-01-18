NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two suspects after a road rage incident in Brooklyn left one driver beaten and stabbed.

Authorities say a 53-year-old driver was pulled from his car, punched, and stabbed at least once after honking at another vehicle Thursday evening in Bensonhurst around 5:30 p.m.

The driver was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The two men reportedly followed the victim from a stop light on West 5th Street to West 1st Street where police say they attack took place.

The suspects then allegedly sped away in a red Infiniti.

