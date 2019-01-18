NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wintry mix of snow and rain moved through the Tri-State Area overnight.

The lingering precipitation could make for a messy Friday morning commute.

This is the first of a one-two punch, with more snow and rain in store this weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has activated the state emergency operation center to help monitor the storm, and New Jersey’s Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

Dozens of area schools are closed Friday or have delayed openings, but New York City public schools are not affected.

The city vowed to pull out all the stops in preparation for the back-to-back storms, not wanting a repeat of the November snowstorm that left students and drivers stranded.

“As The Who once said, we won’t be fooled again,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “Whatever the National Weather Service says, we’re now like multiplying by four.”

Just a few inches of snow led to disaster, largely because of the poor response by Department of Public Works crews. A crash shut down the George Washington Bridge, and surrounding streets were so jammed some drivers were stuck sitting in their cars for several hours – even plows couldn’t get through.

“We learned from that event,” said Joe Esposito, commissioner of the Office of Emergency Management. “I’m not going to make promises. What I can tell you is we’re better prepared for it and we’re doing more.”

Saturday evening’s storm is causing more concern, especially the ice that’s expected to follow.

“I’m telling you right now for the event over weekend: you should not be on the road,” Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

That system arrives Saturday, the snow changes over to sleet on Sunday and will likely make for a slick commute Monday.