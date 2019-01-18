NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – This weekend’s weather could cause big time traffic jams for some flyers. New Jersey’s Newark Airport is hoping for the best, but ready for an icy forecast.

The airport was running smoothly Friday afternoon, but travelers can only keep their fingers crossed it stays that way.

The impending snowstorm and the ongoing government shutdown which has caused sporadic shortages of TSA agents on duty. TSA officials expect a high volume of travelers this holiday weekend.

The agency said Friday may be the worst day to travel, with more than two million people going through security.

Some passengers CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to at Newark said they planned ahead.

“I showed up early when I left Atlanta on Monday. It was crazy so thought I better show up here early,” Jimmy Long said.

“I haven’t gotten in the security line yet, but I came early just in case with the weather as well,” Ron Bussey of South Carolina added.

The TSA reports that 99 percent of people waited less than 30 minutes to get screened, but it’s still best to show up early especially with the possibility of flight changes this weekend.