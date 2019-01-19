NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of groping an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as being between 17 and 20 years-old and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

The NYPD says it happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Morris Avenue and East 179th Street in Mount Hope.

Investigators say the man groped the girl and tried to kiss her. She was able to fight him off and the suspect ran away.

The young girl was not physically hurt.

Anyone with additional information this case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.