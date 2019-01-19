Ready?CBS2 Winter Storm Survival Guide, Utility Numbers, Airport Info, More...
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Building Fire, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least one person has been injured in a building fire in Cypress Hills Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue between New Jersey Avenue and Vermont Street.

Authorities report that the fire reached five alarms as smoke continued to billow into the Brooklyn air Saturday afternoon.

One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials are still investigating how the fire broke out in the three-story building

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s