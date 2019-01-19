NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least one person has been injured in a building fire in Cypress Hills Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue between New Jersey Avenue and Vermont Street.

(East New York, Brooklyn) Fire on Second Floor — Firefighters are fighting a fire on Atlantic Ave near New Jersey Ave . https://t.co/TIdQkgwqhi #CitizenAppNYC #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/JIeQGXEoB3 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 19, 2019

Authorities report that the fire reached five alarms as smoke continued to billow into the Brooklyn air Saturday afternoon.

One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials are still investigating how the fire broke out in the three-story building