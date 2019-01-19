GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A good Samaritan who found $8,000 on the side of the road has returned it to a woman whose husband died in a stretch limousine crash in upstate New York.

Terry Brubaker says she was driving through Gloversville Monday when she saw money floating through the air.

Brubaker stopped to collect it, and then turned it in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office just as Kim Steenburg was filing a report about the missing money.

Steenburg says she accidentally left the money in an envelope on top of her car. She says part of the money was for a honeymoon cruise she had originally planned with her late husband.

Steenburg’s husband, Rich, was one of 20 who died in the Oct. 6 crash in Schoharie County.

Prosecutors have charged the operator of the limo company with criminally negligent homicide, alleging he allowed an improperly licensed driver to operate a vehicle deemed unserviceable by state inspectors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Schoharie wreck happened a little more than three years after four young women were killed in a limo crash on Long Island.

The victims were leaving a North Fork vineyard in July 2015 when their driver made what was then a legal but dangerous U-turn into the path of a pickup truck.

Four other women and the limo driver were hospitalized.

