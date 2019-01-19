NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn for a man who escaped police custody.

Officers with the Department of Homeless Services Police were in Boreum Hill taking 31-year-old Jose Bisono to central booking when he escaped.

Police say Bisono pulled away from the officers and then took off running toward Smith Street.

He was last seen with his hands still cuffed behind his back wearing a black and white jacket with grey pants.

Anyone who sees Bisono is urged to immediately call the police.