Live RadarFollow The Rain, Ice & Snow With Real-Time Updates Into Sunday On CBSN New York
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Boreum Hill, Brooklyn, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn for a man who escaped police custody.

Officers with the Department of Homeless Services Police were in Boreum Hill taking 31-year-old Jose Bisono to central booking when he escaped.

Police say Bisono pulled away from the officers and then took off running toward Smith Street.

He was last seen with his hands still cuffed behind his back wearing a black and white jacket with grey pants.

Anyone who sees Bisono is urged to immediately call the police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s