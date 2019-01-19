NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Salt spreaders are set to hit the streets as the Tri-State area prepares for all the winter weather headed this way.

This weekend, about 700 spreaders and 1,600 plows will be deployed across the city. Extra precautions are being taken to make sure the city is better prepared than it was just a few months ago.

Thousands of drivers were stalled in traffic all night during November’s minor snowstorm. Mayor de Blasio and his administration was publicly slammed for not being ready to deal with two inches of snow on city roads.

This time, public works and utility crews were all out getting prepared Friday. Salt was put down on the roads in Staten Island.

MTA buses now have chains on its tires that deploy at the push of a button.

As for city residents, the Trader Joe’s on West 72nd Street was packed Friday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the potentially messy storm.

“It was so crowded you couldn’t even get a cart,” Bernice Joseph said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency starting Saturday at noon.

“If ever there was a weekend to stay in and binge watch something, this may be it,” Murphy said.

Airports in the area are taking precautions, especially as many plan to head out of town for the busy holiday weekend.

Due to the partial government shutdown, the TSA says it’s sending reinforcements to Newark Airport to help with security screenings.

Eight million people are expected to be screened nationwide by Monday and more than 3,500 flights have already been delayed or cancelled.

Gov. Cuomo has banned tractor trailers and buses on most interstate highways in advance of the storm.

Amtrak schedules will be modified on Saturday and Sunday for cities including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago.